Boy 'gravely ill' after swallowing capsule

A 14-year-old boy is gravely ill in hospital after reportedly swallowing a red and white pill in Dundee.

Police Scotland said another boy, aged 13, had also received medical treatment from his local doctor.

The force said the boys had consumed a substance contained within a red and white capsule or "possibly other substances".

The incident has prompted local police to urge parents to be vigilant about the dangers of drugs.

Det Insp Tom Leonard said: 'Our thoughts are very much with this young boy's family and friends.

"He is currently in hospital where he is gravely ill and in a critical condition.

'It might be that others may have taken the substance and I am urging members of the public, especially parents and guardians to be vigilant as drugs have a devastating impact."