Boy 'gravely ill' after swallowing capsule
A 14-year-old boy is gravely ill in hospital after reportedly swallowing a red and white pill in Dundee.
Police Scotland said another boy, aged 13, had also received medical treatment from his local doctor.
The force said the boys had consumed a substance contained within a red and white capsule or "possibly other substances".
The incident has prompted local police to urge parents to be vigilant about the dangers of drugs.
Det Insp Tom Leonard said: 'Our thoughts are very much with this young boy's family and friends.
"He is currently in hospital where he is gravely ill and in a critical condition.
'It might be that others may have taken the substance and I am urging members of the public, especially parents and guardians to be vigilant as drugs have a devastating impact."