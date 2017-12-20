Tayside and Central Scotland

Motorcyclist killed in collision with lorry

  • 20 December 2017

A 20-year-old male motorcyclist has been killed in a collision with a skip lorry in Perth.

Police and ambulance crews attended the incident on the A85 Dunkeld Road shortly before 08:50.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them.

"Dunkeld Road remains closed to allow an investigation into the incident to take place, and will remain so for some time."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites