Motorcyclist killed in collision with lorry
- 20 December 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 20-year-old male motorcyclist has been killed in a collision with a skip lorry in Perth.
Police and ambulance crews attended the incident on the A85 Dunkeld Road shortly before 08:50.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them.
"Dunkeld Road remains closed to allow an investigation into the incident to take place, and will remain so for some time."