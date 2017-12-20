Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Jason Okwara was convicted following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow

A Dundee rapist with a "sense of entitlement" towards women has been jailed for nine years.

Jason Okwara was previously found guilty of raping two women and sexually assaulting another in the city between 2004 and 2012.

A court heard that Okwara told one of his victims "your mouth says no, but your body says yes" as he attacked her.

The 45-year-old denied the crimes but was convicted following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

In his closing speech to the jury, prosecutor Alan Cameron said Okwara was guilty of a "course of conduct of serious sexual offending".

Judge Lady Rae said pre-sentencing reports on Okwara "did not make good reading".

She said it appeared he believed he had a "a sense of entitlement to women and sex".

The judge told Okwara: "You have shown no remorse and you still maintain your innocence.

"These three women were unknown to each other, but, according to you, have lied."