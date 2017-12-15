A man chased a dog walker through a play park before stabbing him three times, a court has heard.

George Stewart, 20, had taunted Robert Preston before the attack and asked him: "Do you want stabbed?"

At the High Court in Glasgow, Stewart admitted attempting to murder 53-year-old Mr Preston in Blairgowrie, Perthshire, on 5 August. He also admitted a breach of the peace.

Lord Summers detained him for five years and four months.

The court heard that minutes before the attack, Stewart, who was bare-chested, had shouted and sworn at Mr Preston, demanding to know what he was looking at.

Mr Preston tried to run away as Stewart came towards him with the knife, but he slipped and fell and was stabbed three times.

'Hysterical and ranting'

One of the wounds punctured his right lung.

Prosecutor Jane Farquharson said Stewart was "hysterical and ranting."

She said: "He told Mr Preston he wanted to stab him in the mouth. He cut Mr Preston on the mouth while shouting 'stab'."

Stewart then stabbed Mr Preston on the body before walking away.

Earlier that evening in Arbroath, Angus, Stewart had intimidated a couple who were walking home.

He approached Reece Walters and his partner Tanya Nicoll in the town's Millgate Loan, pulled out a knife and threatened to stab them.

He ran off when a friend of the couple stopped her car to see what was happening.

Stewart will be detained at Polmont Young Offenders Institution.