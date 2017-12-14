Mobility scooter man's shoplifting spree

An amputee who used his mobility scooter to carry out a nine-month long shoplifting spree has been fined £450.

John Newlands, whose scooter has a top speed of about 30mph, was also ordered to pay £161 compensation.

On one occasion Newlands, of Perth, had to be chased by security staff as he drove out of a Tesco store without paying for two DVD players.

Newlands was placed under social work supervision for nine months at Perth Sheriff Court.

The court was told that, on another occasion, Newlands used his scooter to make a getaway with a large vacuum cleaner he had stolen propped across the front.

He admitted committing thefts in October 2016, and in February and June this year.

Other items stolen included a Batman toy and £112 worth of meat.

Solicitor Billy Somerville, defending, said: "He is now in a wheelchair, having had a recent amputation.

"He has significant health difficulties associated with his drug misuse."