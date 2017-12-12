An armed robber who asked takeaway workers who had overpowered him to give him some food while they waited for police has been jailed for three years and nine months.

Ian Robertson brandished a broken bottle at a 15-year-old at the Punjabi Tandoori in Dundee.

The teenager ran to the kitchen to summon help and two workers came out to challenge Robertson.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Robertson admitted a charge of attempted robbery.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson, prosecuting, told the court: "The accused tried to open the till himself but one of the men took his hand and grabbed the broken bottle from him.

"The other member of staff grabbed him, restrained him and placed him in a store room.

"Whilst he was sitting in the room waiting on police he said he was hungry and wanted some food."

'Opportunistic conduct'

Defence solicitor Billy Rennie said: "He is 39 years old and has an unenviable record of dishonesty.

"He had no idea the 15-year-old was in fact 15.

"It was simply opportunistic conduct by him."

Sheriff Alastair Brown told Robertson: "You committed armed robbery at commercial premises aggravated by the fact your victim was only 15 and further by your record.

"It's to some extent mitigated by the fact you showed remorse early on.

"I recognise that as nasty a broken bottle is as a weapon it was not a big knife."