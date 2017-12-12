Student 'ambassador' jailed for raping woman
A student "ambassador" has been jailed for five years for raping a female student at his university.
Duncan Burns, 24, was employed to help vulnerable students as an accommodation liaison officer at Stirling University.
A court heard that Burns raped the 20-year-old student after meeting her on dating app Tinder.
Burns claimed that the sexual contact was consensual but a jury found him guilty following a trial at the High Court in Livingston.
Burns, of Birkhill, Angus, was also placed on the sex offenders register.
He was found not guilty by a majority verdict of raping a second woman.
'Distressed state'
Burns' victim said she had gone back to his room willingly a number of times and had wanted a relationship with him.
But she consistently refused his demands to have sex with him and told him "no" repeatedly when he attacked her.
The woman told the trial: "I always perceived rape to be more like with a stranger or with violence.
"I knew I'd said no and he knew I was saying no.
"I had no doubts in my mind, but don't think at the time I knew it was rape."
The jury heard the woman was in a "distressed state" when she told friends and university officials what Burns had done.
Sentencing Burns at the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lord Mulholland said: "The jury rejected your explanation that the sex was consensual.
"You ignored this woman's wishes and raped her. This court takes a very serious view of this."