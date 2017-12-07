Tayside and Central Scotland

Bomb disposal unit called out to Dundee street

  • 7 December 2017
A bomb disposal unit has been called out to an "ongoing incident" in Dundee.

A number of residents have been moved out of their flats in Fairbairn Street as a result.

Emergency services were called out at about 18:00 on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said: "There will be activity involving police and other emergency services over the next few hours.

"The priority is public safety."

He added: "Police will be in communication with partners and local residents to provide appropriate advice as required."

