Man threw 'petrol bomb' at parked car

Police are trying to trace a man who lit a bottle of flammable liquid and threw it at a parked car in Dundee.

The incident happened in Baldovie Place in the city's Douglas area at about 23:10 on Monday 27 November.

The suspect threw the bottle at a red Volkswagen Up which was parked in a driveway.

Officers said the car did not catch fire in the attack, but was extensively damaged

The suspect was described as about 5ft 10in tall, and wore a grey hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "While it is appreciated that this happened over a week ago and was quite late at night, the consequences of this incident could have been horrendous.

"It is hoped that someone in the area may have seen the described person running off or otherwise know who they are."