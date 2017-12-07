Image caption Siobhan Russell (L) was originally charged with Marie Low's murder

A woman has been convicted of stabbing a grandmother-to-be to death in front of her pregnant daughter in Dundee.

Siobhan Russell killed 36-year-old Marie Low in Dundee's Ballantrae Terrace following a row between the women two days earlier.

Russell, 30, was accused of murdering Miss Low but a jury convicted her of the lesser charge of culpable homicide.

She was remanded in custody following a trial at the High Court in Aberdeen and will be sentenced in January.

The trial heard from Miss Low's then-pregnant daughter, Jamie-Lee Low, who broke down in tears while giving evidence.

She told jurors: "Siobhan came out and she had a knife in her hand - she was shouting and screaming.

"I tried to get in the middle and told Siobhan to stop because I was pregnant.

"They were fighting and I was screaming for help.

"I watched her stab my mum. I watched her stab the knife in to my mum's chest or belly area."

Knife under sink

The trial heard that a knife was later found under the kitchen sink in Russell's home that had her DNA on the handle and Miss Low's on the blade.

Advocate depute Alan Cameron, summing up the Crown case to the jury, said Russell had not acted in self defence but had willingly involved herself in a confrontation.

Solicitor advocate Iain Patterson, defending, said the Crown had not "proven beyond a reasonable doubt" that Russell had "acted with wicked recklessness" that would support a murder conviction.

He asked jurors either to acquit Russell on the basis she had acted in self defence or alternatively convict her of culpable homicide.

Russell was found guilty of the culpable homicide of Miss Low on 4 September last year.

Following the conviction, Det Insp Brian Geddes said: "A young mother's life has been tragically cut short and our thoughts remain with Marie's family during this difficult time.

"I hope that today's conviction provides some level of closure for them.

"I would like to thank members of the local community in Dundee who assisted at the scene of this tragic incident and those who came forward after our appeal for witnesses."