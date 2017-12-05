Pensioner injured in A9 crash dies in hospital
- 5 December 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 77-year-old woman who died from injuries sustained in a three-car crash on the A9 has been named as Barbara Vaughan from Caputh in Perthshire.
The incident happened at about 15:20 on Friday outside Killiecrankie.
The pensioner was airlifted taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee following the collision.
The road was closed on both carriageways for several hours while police investigations into the crash were carried out.