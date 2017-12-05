A 77-year-old woman who died from injuries sustained in a three-car crash on the A9 has been named as Barbara Vaughan from Caputh in Perthshire.

The incident happened at about 15:20 on Friday outside Killiecrankie.

The pensioner was airlifted taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee following the collision.

The road was closed on both carriageways for several hours while police investigations into the crash were carried out.