Image copyright Google Image caption A safe containing car keys was also taken in the robbery

A gang of men who stole seven cars worth a total of £40,000 from a Dundee dealership have been jailed.

John McGrandle, Stewart Burns and Damien Forbes broke into Ancrum Autos and stole the Audi, BMW, Mercedes and Nissan vehicles.

McGrandle and Burns were jailed for 33 months each and Forbes was jailed for three years.

Accomplice Kevin Chaplin, who took one of the stolen cars away, was jailed for nine months for reset.

Depute Charmaine Gilmartin told Dundee Sheriff Court that DNA from the men was later found inside the cars and on keys that were later recovered.

Mrs Gilmartin said the car dealership was locked at 16:30 on 11 December, 2016 and that keys for the cars were in a safe in the office.

'Deplorable records'

The owner arrived shortly after 08:00 the next day to find the metal shutter at the front of the office had been forced open.

The safe that contained the car keys was missing, as were the seven cars.

Mrs Gilmartin said: "The owner found that the alarm wire had been pulled from the box and two CCTV cameras had been moved and were now pointing to the roof.

"Police investigated and 20 car keys were recovered from the park next to the garage."

The court was told that six of the cars were later recovered, all of them undamaged.

McGrandle, 25 and Burns, 33, admitted charges of theft by housebreaking.

Chaplin, 31, admitted a charge of reset, and Forbes, 31, pleaded guilty to charges of theft and theft by housebreaking.

Sheriff Alastair Brown told the men: "Your criminal records are all deplorable."