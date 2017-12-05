Image caption The currently fenced-off site is adjacent to the V&A Museum

Work to build a £15.5m office block on a key site at Dundee's Waterfront development is due to begin in January.

The five-floor building will be situated on the closest development site to the city's V&A Museum of Design, which opens next year.

The block will include office space, ground floor commercial units, a service yard and dedicated parking.

Councillors will be asked next week to approve the appointment of a contractor to build on the land.

The building, which forms part of broader development on Site 6, is due to be completed in February 2019.

A tender has been submitted by Robertson Construction on behalf of Wilmott Dixon.

Lynne Short, convener of Dundee City Council's city development committee, said: "This is another important milestone in the transformation of our central Waterfront.

"There can be few locations matching it anywhere in Scotland, just yards from the new V&A and the River Tay.

"It's also right next door to our new railway station.

"Creating top-class office space like this bolsters the ongoing efforts of the council and its partners to attract blue-chip employers to the city."