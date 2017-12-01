Serious crash closes A9 at Killiecrankie
- 1 December 2017
Tayside and Central Scotland
The emergency services are dealing with a serious crash which has closed the A9 between Bruar and Blair Atholl in Perthshire.
The collision happened at Killiecrankie. Both the northbound and southbound carriageways have been shut.
Police Scotland urged drivers to avoid the area and said the road would be closed "for some time".
Diversions have been put in place. Traffic Scotland said HGVs were being stacked at either side of the closure.
❗UPDATE ❗— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 1, 2017
The #A9 at Killiecrankie is now CLOSED to BOTH directions due to a road traffic incident. Police and emergency services are onsite. @NWTrunkRoads
