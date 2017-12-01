Image copyright Google Image caption Barry Links station is located between Dundee and Carnoustie

A railway station in Angus is the least-used in the UK, new figures have revealed.

Just 24 passengers travelled to or from Barry Links station in 2016/17, according to data published by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR)

Only two Scotrail trains stop at the station, which is unstaffed and has no facilities, each day between Monday and Saturday.

The station, which opened in 1851, is located between Dundee and Carnoustie.

Glasgow Central and Edinburgh are Scotland's busiest railway stations, with 32,060,134 and 22,582,342 entries and exits respectively.

London Waterloo maintained its title as the country's busiest station for the 14th consecutive year.

Some 99.4 million passengers used the station in the past year, up by more than 250,000 on 2015/16.

The ORR survey covers 2,560 UK mainland railway stations.

Five other stations - Tees-side Airport, Breich, Kildonan, British Steel Redcar, and Reddish South had fewer than 100 entries and exits.