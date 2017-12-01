Tayside and Central Scotland

Teens charged over assault and robbery in Dundee

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the alleged assault and robbery of a 45-year-old man in Dundee.

The incident happened between South Road and Charleston Drive at about 17:45 on Sunday.

The boys, aged 15 and 16, are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A police spokesman said: "We would like to thank the public for their assistance, in particular to the response we received to the CCTV pictures that were released."

