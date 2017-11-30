Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry on M80
- 30 November 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a lorry on the M80 at Denny.
The incident happened on the northbound carriageway of the motorway, about two miles south of Stirling, at about 03:45.
The northbound carriageway has been closed while accident investigators examine the scene.
Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.