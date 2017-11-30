Tayside and Central Scotland

Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry on M80

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a lorry on the M80 at Denny.

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway of the motorway, about two miles south of Stirling, at about 03:45.

The northbound carriageway has been closed while accident investigators examine the scene.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

