Man critically injured in A90 collision
- 29 November 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
A man has been critically injured in a collision between his car and a Transit van in Angus.
The crash happened at the A90 Forfar bypass close to its junction with the B9128 at about 13:10 on Tuesday.
The driver of the bronze Honda car was taken to Dundee's Ninewells Hospital, but the van driver was uninjured.
One lane of the road was closed for almost five hours while officers carried out an investigation. Police have asked witnesses to contact them.