Image copyright Dave Walsh Image caption Two other people were seriously injured in the crash

A man who killed another driver after falling asleep at the wheel has been jailed for four years.

Ion Rusu's van crashed into a queue of vehicles on the A9 south of Dunblane, killing 25-year-old Marek Majewski and seriously injuring two other people.

Rusu admitted causing the death Mr Majewski by dangerous driving, north of the Keir roundabout on 20 April.

Mr Majewski's car was pushed into the back of a lorry and he died at the scene.

The driver of the lorry and a 26-year-old female passenger in Mr Majewski's Honda Civic also suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Image caption Marek Majewski died at the scene of the collision

Rusu was also disqualified from driving for six years

The self-employed courier driver told police his job required him to drive up to 14 hours at a time between Scotland and England and he often felt tired.

Judge Graham Buchanan QC told Rusu at the High Court in Edinburgh: "It appears from what you said to the police that you were aware of the risk of falling asleep and that you knew you were often tired when driving.

"There is no doubt that this tragic accident occurred because you fell asleep at the wheel of your van and collided with the rear of the deceased's stationary motor car."