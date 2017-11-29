Image copyright PPA Image caption Glen Wilson targeted victims aged between 12 and 15

A teenager who blackmailed children into making sexually explicit videos has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years detention.

Glen Wilson, 19, persuaded girls as young as 12 to send him images and films, which he offered to share with fellow paedophiles.

Perth Sheriff Court was told one of the children had been left suicidal.

Wilson, of Longforgan, Perthshire, admitted 23 charges of extortion and possessing child abuse material.

The offences took place between between September 2015 and June last year.

Wilson was also placed on the sex offenders register for life and will be subject to an 18-month supervised release period.

Sheriff Gillian Wade described Wilson's actions as "despicable."

Wilson targeted victims from as far afield as London, Wales, Sheffield, Derby, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The court heard previously that he chatted to the girls on social media sites before persuading them to send him photographs in various stages of undress.

Wilson then sent them back a screenshot with their contacts and told them he would send the picture of them to their friends and family if they did not comply with his requests.

'Significantly distressed'

The girls were scared of being exposed to their families and complied with Wilson's demands.

Wilson told one victim: "You have two options. You either do what I ask or I send.

"Block me, delete me, report me, tell your parents - do any of these things and I press the send button."

He told another child: "I don't want to ruin your life, but I will if you make me."

Defence solicitor George Donnelly said: "He came from a happy, settled background.

"His remorse is absolute and unconditional. His university career is over.

"These are quite frankly dreadful offences with serious consequences for the complainers."

Sheriff Wade told Wilson: "It is most regrettable that someone with your potential will now spend a significant amount of time in jail.

"These children were significantly distressed by your threats and one indicated she was feeling suicidal.

"However, you continued to pressurize her to send further images despite that knowledge.

"The nature of the messages you sent was despicable."