A man has appeared in court accused of raping an 18-year-old woman in a car park in Dundee.

Mark Arnott, 36, of no fixed abode, is also alleged to have threatened to stab the teenager in West Henderson's Wynd on Thursday.

He made no plea or declaration during a brief hearing in private at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The case was continued for further examination and Mr Arnott was remanded in custody by Sheriff Kevin Veal.

The charge accuses Arnott of approaching the woman from behind, threatening to stab her with a knife, restraining her, pushing her against a wall, demanding that she remove her clothing and raping her.