Image caption George Hunt was ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work at Dundee Sheriff Court

A soldier caught dealing cocaine worth up to £47,000 has avoided a jail term because of the stress he suffered serving in Afghanistan.

George Hunt was serving as a gunner in the 1st Regiment Royal Horse Artillery when he began dealing the class A drug.

A week after being discharged from the Army for failing a drugs test, police stopped him at a set of traffic lights in Dundee and discovered the cocaine.

Hunt, 23, of Dundee was ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

He was also placed on supervision for a year at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Hunt admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine in September and October last year.

The court was told that police officers recovered a 125g bag of 75% purity cocaine, compared with the 10% purity usually found at street level, from Hunt's car

Officers also found two kilos of a bulking agent, meaning he could have turned the substances into drugs worth up to £46,850.

Depute fiscal John Adams told Dundee Sheriff Court: "Texts were found on his phone which suggest supply to others between 10 September and the date of his arrest.

"In six of those exchanges other people proactively want him to supply, while in four others it is him who proactively approaches them."

Coping mechanism

Solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin, defending, said Hunt's last tour of duty in Afghanistan had led him to turn to drink and drugs as a coping mechanism.

Mr Gilmartin said: "He did seek help but the addiction had a fairly strong hold of him.

"He failed a drugs test and was discharged from the army and was unemployed, unemployable and had no money whatsoever.

"The person who sold him drugs identified that he was vulnerable and could be used in the supply chain."

Sheriff Alastair Brown told Hunt that dealing class A drugs "almost always signifies a prison sentence".

However, he said a psychologist's report suggested Hunt was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Sheriff Brown said: "That is not the only factor in bringing you to where you are but it is very significant.

"The provision for servicemen who suffer some mental health difficulties as a result of their service is not adequate.

"No doubt the MOD have a different perspective but a gap has been identified by Combat Stress and others."