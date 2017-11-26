Man, 36, charged over Dundee car park rape
- 26 November 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
A 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with the rape of an 18-year-old woman in a Dundee car park.
The teenager was attacked at West Henderson's Wynd in the city on Thursday 23 November.
Police Scotland launched a public appeal for information following the incident and said it had generated "a number of positive lines of inquiry".
The man is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.