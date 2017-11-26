Tayside and Central Scotland

Man, 36, charged over Dundee car park rape

Guthrie Street

A 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with the rape of an 18-year-old woman in a Dundee car park.

The teenager was attacked at West Henderson's Wynd in the city on Thursday 23 November.

Police Scotland launched a public appeal for information following the incident and said it had generated "a number of positive lines of inquiry".

The man is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites