Image caption Eleanor Mair had been missing since 23 November

A missing woman who was last seen in CCTV footage with a man outside a Dundee pub has been traced safe and well.

Police had released the image of 46-year-old Eleanor Mair in Dundee city centre three days after she went missing last Thursday.

Ms Mair was pictured with a man outside a pub in the city's Reform Street at 18:00 on 23 November.

Officers said on Sunday night that she had been found.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank everybody for their help in this matter."