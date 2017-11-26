Car bursts into flames on M90 near Milnathort
26 November 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
A section of the southbound M90 was closed for two hours after a car burst into flames at junction eight near Milnathort in Perth and Kinross.
Emergency services were called to the scene at about 11:30 as a cloud of smoke was seen across the motorway.
Fire crews were able to put out the fire before one lane southbound was opened an hour later. Both lanes were eventually cleared by 13:20.
No one is believed to have been injured.