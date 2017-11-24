Image copyright Kingdom News/Maddison Productions Image caption Dean Yeats had to be pulled away from the blaze by firefighters

A man who caused £550,000 of damage by setting fire to a sewage pumping station at Dundee's dock area has avoided a jail sentence.

Dean Yeats started the blaze at the King George V Pumping Station by throwing lit paper at the building.

Yeats, 25, of Forfar, admitted a charge of culpable and reckless fireraising on 16 February.

He was placed under supervision for two years with drug, alcohol and mental health treatment requirements.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told previously that firefighters found Yeats standing feet from the fire and had to wrestle him away as he threw paving slabs and bottles at the blaze.

Craig Scott, defending, said: "He took full responsibility and accepts that the damage caused was at such a level that his actions must be addressed fully.

"He is fully aware of all the sentencing options available to the court.

"The social work report states that custody is clearly appropriate, but your lordship has an alternative in this matter."

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told Yeats: "This is a serious matter and the level of damage done puts it into the realm of a custodial disposal.

"However, the psychiatric report makes it clear that you are in need of treatment."