Street sealed off after serious sexual assault in Dundee
- 24 November 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have sealed off a street in the west end of Dundee after a woman was seriously sexually assaulted.
The incident happened in Guthrie Street at about 20:15 on Thursday.
Officers have taped off the street at its junctions with Horsewater Wynd, West Henderson's Wynd and Blinshall Street.
Tayside Division has appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious to come forward.