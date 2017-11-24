Police have sealed off a street in the west end of Dundee after a woman was seriously sexually assaulted.

The incident happened in Guthrie Street at about 20:15 on Thursday.

Officers have taped off the street at its junctions with Horsewater Wynd, West Henderson's Wynd and Blinshall Street.

Tayside Division has appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious to come forward.