Image caption Kenneth Williamson was found guilty after a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh

A man has been found guilty of abducting and raping two women while they were working as prostitutes.

A court heard one of Kenneth Williamson's victims asked him if he was going to kill her and another feared she was going to die.

Williamson targeted the first woman in Dundee and carried out a similar attack in Leith three months later.

He denied raping and assaulting the women, but was convicted after a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Williamson's first victim gave evidence during the trial.

Jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh heard police statements from the second woman, who has since died aged 36.

'Ruined my life'

The first woman, aged 35, told the court that Williamson pulled up in his van and asked her if she was looking for business.

Williamson drove her to a field outside Dundee and forced her into the rear of the vehicle, where he repeatedly struck her head off the floor and raped her.

After the attack he drove back to Dundee and threw the woman from his van while it was still moving.

Identifying her attacker in court, the woman started to cry and said: "He's ruined my life."

The second woman got into Williamson's car and was taken to Levenhall Links leisure park near Musselburgh.

She asked him for payment in advance but Williamson said he would pay her afterwards.

When she tried to leave the vehicle he grabbed her by the hair and said: "Do what I want and I won't be violent."

The woman said that after Williamson raped her, she saw a shovel in the car and asked him: "Are you going to kill me now?"

She said Williamson laughed and drove her back to where he had picked her up.

Remanded in custody

Williamson, 33, a married father of three, accepted that he had picked up both women to have sex with them and that he had used prostitutes before.

He said he had agreed a price of £65 with the woman in Dundee but found out no condoms were available.

He claimed he gave her £20 for another sexual act, but she started asking for a further £45 and "wasn't very happy."

In the Leith incident, Williamson claimed the woman started kicking out at the car after he paid her a reduced fee.

Williamson told the court: "I wish now I had just given her the money. I probably wouldn't be in this predicament now."

Sentence was deferred until December and Williamson was remanded in custody.