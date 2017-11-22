Image copyright Tim Bugler Image caption A court heard John Kilpatrick's youngest victim was 10-years-old

A man who posed as a London modelling agency talent scout and asked girls to send him naked photos has been jailed for three years and eight months.

John Kilpatrick targeted 19 victims, including a 10-year-old girl, from his home in Larbert.

A court heard that Kilpatrick threatened to share the photos on the internet unless his victims sent increasingly explicit pictures.

The 24-year-old was also placed on the sex offenders register for life.

Stirling Sheriff Court was told Kilpatrick targeted women and girls from across the UK, including five girls aged under 13.

Eight victims were aged between 13 and 16 and his oldest victim was 25-years-old.

Kilpatrick said his name was BeccaJane and asked "have you ever wanted to be a model?" before requesting photographs.

The court heard that he would then ask for explicit images.

Image caption Kilpatrick was placed on the sex offenders register for life at Stirling Sheriff Court

The court was told that one teenager became suspicious and asked Kilpatrick why a modelling agency would want naked pictures of a 14-year-old girl.

He replied "it was legal because it was art, not porn" and that he "wanted to check her for marks and scars".

Some of Kilpatrick's victims sent him pictures of themselves in school uniform.

He told one 12-year-old girl that he was a boy from her school.

Kilpatrick asked her to send her naked images of herself, which she did.

He then threatened to show the pictures at school and described violent sexual acts which he said he would carry out on her.

'Fantasy world'

Martin Morrow, defending, said: "He created a fantasy world, with this model agency, featuring multiple characters and exotic locations, including hotel rooftops in Madrid, and social events that just simply weren't happening.

"It was a work of fiction, and a replacement for the reality of sitting in a back bedroom in central Scotland, which simply got out of control."

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio told Kilpatrick: "Your solicitor has referred to a fantasy world.

"Regrettably it was a fantasy world which engaged with a considerable number of young and vulnerable people.

"Those you were in contact with interacted with that fantasy world to their detriment.

"Some of those involved appear to have moved on with their lives, some were deeply affected."