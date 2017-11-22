Man jailed for sexually abusing girls

Image caption James Hocking was also placed on the sex offenders register for life at Dundee Sheriff Court

A man who repeatedly sexually abused two young girls has been jailed for three years and three months.

A court was told James Hocking targeted one of his victims "a few times a week" over a period of months.

Hocking, 35, a prisoner at HMP Perth, admitted charges of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour, sexual assault and failing to appear at an earlier court date.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register for life.

Defence solicitor John Boyle told Dundee Sheriff Court: "There's a certain reluctance from him to discuss in detail the offences.

"He accepts wrongdoing but is uncomfortable discussing the specific allegations.

"There's clearly work to be done on his issues if he's not to reoffend.

"He is assessed as a high risk of re-offending because his issues have not been addressed."

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told Hocking: "I've come to the conclusion that because of the nature and length of time over which you committed these offences that the only appropriate disposal is a custodial sentence."