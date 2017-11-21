Image copyright Danny Lawson/PA Image caption The occupants of the house had to be rescued by firefighters

A plumber accused of causing a gas explosion that destroyed a couple's home and buried them beneath the rubble will stand trial next month.

Craig Hall allegedly failed to install a boiler properly at Robin and Marion Cunningham's house in Callander, Perthshire, in August 2013.

It is alleged Mr Hall, 34, failed to ensure that a gas pipe was properly supported when he fitted the boiler.

He denies the charge and will stand trial on 18 December.

The alleged incident took place eight months before the explosion.

Mr and Mrs Cunningham had to be freed by firefighters and nine nearby houses were evacuated.

Mr Hall, of Tullibody, Clackmannanshire, denies causing the blast by carrying out the installation of the boiler dangerously and otherwise than in accordance with appropriate standards, contrary to the Gas Safety (Installations and Use) Regulations 1988.

He also denies an alternative charge, under the Health and Safety at Work Act, of failing to take reasonable care for Mr and Mrs Cunningham's safety as a result of his "acts or omissions".