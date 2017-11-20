Man sent sexual text messages to girls

Image caption Ross Jameson also admitted possessing indecent images of children at his home in Edinburgh

A man who used fake identities to send graphic sexual messages to teenage girls has been remanded in custody.

Ross Jameson told one 15-year-old girl he could make money by selling photos of her in her underwear.

Police were contacted after the sister of one of his victims became concerned about her "secretive behaviour" and checked her phone.

Jameson, 34, admitted two offences under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act committed at addresses in Dundee.

He also admitted possessing indecent images of children at his home in Edinburgh.

Depute fiscal Charmaine Gilmartin told Dundee Sheriff Court that Jameson had contacted his first victim on an app called "Hot or Not".

She said: "If two people mark each other as 'hot' they receive notifications and enter a private chat.

"The complainer, then aged 15, rated a picture of a male named 'Stewart' as hot and shortly thereafter he rated her 'hot'.

"They exchanged Snapchat details and began conversing, with the conversation quickly turning sexual."

'Deeply unpleasant'

Mrs Gilmartin said that at some point "Stewart" introduced the subject of his cousin, called Ross, who made money from taking photographs of girls in their underwear.

The fiscal said: "It is believed, though not proved, that 'Stewart' is in fact the accused.

"'Ross' later communicated with her by mobile phone and from then on contact was only with that identity, and he said his name was Ross Jameson, age 32, from Edinburgh.

"There were several sexualised text messages and the accused is fully aware she is under the age of 16."

Police analysing Jameson's phone also discovered explicit messages exchanged with a 14-year-old girl.

The court heard details of messages sent by Jameson in which he described graphic sex acts, while making it clear he knew her age.

Sheriff Alastair Brown remanded Jameson in custody and placed him on the sex offenders register ahead of a further court date in December.

He said: "These charges are frankly predatory.

"The deeply unpleasant nature of the charges clearly show he knew he was dealing with children under the age of 16 and he did so deliberately."