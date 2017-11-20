Man attacked by 'cowardly' robbers

Police have appealed for information after a man was assaulted and robbed by two men in Stirling.

The incident took place on Burghmuir Road at about 20:30 on Sunday.

Officers said the victim was approached by the two men, who attacked him and stole property from him.

One of the men was described as 5ft 8in, skinny, and wearing a dark hooded top, while the other man was 5ft 6in, skinny and wearing a light coloured hooded top or jumper.

Det Insp Kenny McAndrew said: "We are working to identify those responsible for this cowardly act and have several active lines of enquiry ongoing."