Police hunt after Dundee Sainsbury's raid

Petrol station Image copyright Google
Image caption The would-be robbers struck shortly before midnight

Police are searching for two men after an attempted robbery at a Sainbury's petrol station in Dundee.

The raid took place at about 22:38 on Saturday at Tom Johnston Road.

The men, who were carrying weapons, demanded money from staff but fled empty-handed after an alarm was set off.

They were last seen heading across the main Sainbury's car park in the direction of Baldovie Road, where they joined a third man on a mountain bike.

The first man was about 5ft 3in in height, white and of medium build. He was wearing a black North Face jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and a mask.

The second man was also white, 5ft in height, and of skinny build. He was also wearing a black North Face jacket, with grey jogging bottoms and a mask.

The man on the bike was wearing a blue zip-up jacket with a fur-lined hood and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Police have asked anyone with information, or who may recognise the men, to get in touch with them.

