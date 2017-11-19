Police hunt after Dundee Sainsbury's raid
Police are searching for two men after an attempted robbery at a Sainbury's petrol station in Dundee.
The raid took place at about 22:38 on Saturday at Tom Johnston Road.
The men, who were carrying weapons, demanded money from staff but fled empty-handed after an alarm was set off.
They were last seen heading across the main Sainbury's car park in the direction of Baldovie Road, where they joined a third man on a mountain bike.
The first man was about 5ft 3in in height, white and of medium build. He was wearing a black North Face jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and a mask.
The second man was also white, 5ft in height, and of skinny build. He was also wearing a black North Face jacket, with grey jogging bottoms and a mask.
The man on the bike was wearing a blue zip-up jacket with a fur-lined hood and grey tracksuit bottoms.
Police have asked anyone with information, or who may recognise the men, to get in touch with them.