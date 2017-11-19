A pedestrian struck by a car in Dundee has died in hospital.

The 80-year-old man was injured on Tuesday at about 19:25 after he was hit by a car on Lochee High Street.

Police have now revealed that the man died in Ninewells Hospital on Friday. He will not be named until formal identification takes place.

Officers have made a fresh appeal for witnesses to the incident, which involved a grey Honda car, to get in touch with them.