A 17-year-old boy has been killed after his car and a lorry crashed in Stirlingshire.

The incident happened at about 06:55 on the A84, between Doune and Callander, near Cambusbeg Quarry.

A police spokesman said the driver of the Vauxhall Corsa was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 52-year-old male lorry driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The road was closed until about 15:00 while an investigation into the crash was carried out.

Insp Andrew Thomson, from Police Scotland, said: "Tragically this collision has resulted in a young man losing his life while another man is in hospital with serious injuries.

"We are still trying to establish exactly what happened during this incident and would urge motorists who were on the A84 at the time and saw what happened to contact police immediately."