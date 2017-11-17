Image caption Dundee Sheriff Court was told Aaron Wallace's victim was left traumatised by the attack

A Forfar man who told a vulnerable neighbour he would "stab him like a pig" has been jailed for 21 months.

Aaron Wallace robbed the man at knifepoint after approaching him in the common close of their tenement.

A court heard that Wallace's victim, who has a learning disability and mental health issues, was left traumatised as a result of the attack and has moved home.

Wallace, 33, admitted committing assault and robbery in July this year.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told previously that Wallace shouted abuse at the man before pulling out a knife and following him into his home in the town's Old Halkerton Road.

He then demanded money and the man's bank card and PIN as he held the knife to the man's chest, telling him he was "connected to the police".

Stab claim

Depute fiscal Nicola Gillespie told the court: "The complainer became increasingly concerned and said at one point the blade was very close to his upper chest.

"The accused said he was going to "stab him like a pig" and said to hand over his money."

Wallace also admitted separate charges of wasting police and paramedics' time on 9 January, by claiming he had been stabbed.

Defence solicitor Billy Rennie said: "In all likelihood he accepts there's an inevitable conclusion given the charge and his record."

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told Wallace: "Putting all the circumstances together I have come to the conclusion that a custodial sentence is the only option here.

"It is too serious for any other disposal."