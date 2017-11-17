A lorry and a car have been involved in serious crash on the A84 between Doune and Callander.

The collision happened shortly before 07:00. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said about 22 firefighters were in attendance.

The road was closed in both directions between Fir Road in Doune and Vorlich Crescent in Callander. Diversions were in place.

Traffic Scotland said the road would remain shut "for some time".