Lorry and car crash closes A84 between Doune and Callander
- 17 November 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
A lorry and a car have been involved in serious crash on the A84 between Doune and Callander.
The collision happened shortly before 07:00. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said about 22 firefighters were in attendance.
The road was closed in both directions between Fir Road in Doune and Vorlich Crescent in Callander. Diversions were in place.
Traffic Scotland said the road would remain shut "for some time".
*UPDATE* 07:54⌚#A84 Callandar - Doune— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) November 17, 2017
remains ⛔CLOSED⛔ in both directions & will be for some time due to a serious RTC ⚠
Diversion is being implemented.@NWTrunkRoads @CentralFMNews https://t.co/CDJOyNDpjk
End of Twitter post by @trafficscotland