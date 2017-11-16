Image caption Dundee Sheriff Court was told the gun was later found by a member of the public

A man who fired a BB pistol at a taxi being driven by his girlfriend's ex-partner has been jailed for 14 months.

Darren Anderson fired shots from the small black gun at Roddy Balfour's car in Dundee's Morgan Street.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told that the weapon was powerful enough to be described as a firearm.

Anderson, 28, of Dundee admitted committing the offence in November 2016.

He originally claimed Mr Balfour had invented the incident, but forensic testing of the weapon found Anderson's DNA on both the gun and a container of ammunition.

'Simply unacceptable'

The court was told that Mr Balfour saw Anderson running towards his taxi carrying a small black handgun.

Mr Balfour heard what sounded like three shots being fired and he drove away and, as he did so, Anderson ran up the street, pointing the gun directly at his taxi.

Police traced Anderson 90 minutes later and the gun was found by a member of the public two days afterwards in a nearby street.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told Anderson: "That kind of behaviour is simply unacceptable.

"Because of your record and the nature of this offence, I regret - from your perspective - the only option is custody."