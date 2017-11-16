Man charged following Dundee incident involving firearms officers
- 16 November 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged following an incident involving firearms officers in Dundee.
Police closed off Yarrow Terrace in the Menzieshill area of Dundee shortly before 13:00 on Wednesday after reporting concern for a man.
Members of the public were advised to stay away as officers dealt with the "isolated incident".
A Police Scotland spokesman said the man is expected to appear later at Dundee Sheriff Court.