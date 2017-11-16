Tayside and Central Scotland

Man charged following Dundee incident involving firearms officers

A man has been charged following an incident involving firearms officers in Dundee.

Police closed off Yarrow Terrace in the Menzieshill area of Dundee shortly before 13:00 on Wednesday after reporting concern for a man.

Members of the public were advised to stay away as officers dealt with the "isolated incident".

A Police Scotland spokesman said the man is expected to appear later at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites