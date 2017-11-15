Police are appealing for witnesses after a 40-year-old man was attacked by four men in a Dundee street.

The incident happened on Lochee Road at the junction with Dudhope Terrace at about 19:40 on Monday.

The man sustained facial injuries during the incident and required hospital treatment.

Officers said the assailants were all described as being aged between 16 and 20 years old, with one man wearing a black jacket and jeans.

Another of the men wore a grey zip-up hooded top and jeans.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We would also like to trace a specific potential witness, a motorist who was driving a black car and was seen to stop and speak to one of the persons responsible.

"This incident started on the pavement and spilled onto the road, stopping traffic.

"Even at that time of day, this is a busy road and junction, and it is hoped someone may have seen the incident and can provide us with more information."