Tayside and Central Scotland

Street sealed off over 'concern' for man in Dundee

Police have sealed off a Dundee street after responding to an incident over concern for a man.

Officers are currently in attendance in Yarrow Terrace in the Menzieshill area of the city.

A Tayside Division spokesman confirmed the road was closed and advised members of the public to avoid the area.

