Street sealed off over 'concern' for man in Dundee
- 15 November 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have sealed off a Dundee street after responding to an incident over concern for a man.
Officers are currently in attendance in Yarrow Terrace in the Menzieshill area of the city.
A Tayside Division spokesman confirmed the road was closed and advised members of the public to avoid the area.