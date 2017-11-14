Image copyright White House Studios 2017 Image caption Prince Edward was shown objects celebrating the university's 50th anniversary by Prof Gerry McCormac

A £6.5m international student facility at Stirling University has been opened by Prince Edward.

The new INTO Building includes a lecture theatre, 10 teaching rooms, a café, and capacity for up to 420 students.

It will be used by international students preparing for degree courses.

The Earl of Wessex also marked the launch of a book commemorating the university's 50th anniversary during his visit.

Fifty: The University of Stirling in 50 Objects includes images of the Queen's visit in 1972, and Commonwealth and Olympic swimming medals won by the university's athletes.

'Beautiful campus'

Stirling University Principal Prof Gerry McCormac said more than 120 nationalities were represented on campus.

He said: "It is also fitting that today's royal visit coincides with the launch of our "50 Objects" anniversary book, marking 50 years to the day since the Queen signed the Royal Charter which brought our university into being."

Sandy Tippett, the INTO centre director said: "We are proud to have been in partnership with the University of Stirling since 2014, with more than 1,000 international INTO students having already enjoyed the experience of studying on such a beautiful campus."