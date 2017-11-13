A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with vandalism of the Tullibody War Memorial.

The blue spray painting was discovered by a member of the public at about 07:30 on Friday.

The spray paint was removed by Clackmannanshire Council workers later that day.

Forth Valley Division said the teenager has also been charged in connection with three other acts of vandalism in the village.

Ch Supt Thom McLoughlin said: "All forms of vandalism are completely unacceptable, however we understand that this was particularly distressing for people given the meaning these memorials hold and the time of year this took place."