Man seriously injured in Clackmannan gang attack
- 13 November 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 42-year-old man has been seriously injured after being attacked by a gang in Clackmannan.
Police said the man was assaulted by a group of men in Port Street at about 20:40 on Sunday.
The man sustained serious face and head injuries and required hospital treatment.
Det Sgt Johnny Dreczkowski said: "We are particularly interested in tracing a tall man wearing a cream jacket who was seen in the area at the time."