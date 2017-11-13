Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked in Port Street

A 42-year-old man has been seriously injured after being attacked by a gang in Clackmannan.

Police said the man was assaulted by a group of men in Port Street at about 20:40 on Sunday.

The man sustained serious face and head injuries and required hospital treatment.

Det Sgt Johnny Dreczkowski said: "We are particularly interested in tracing a tall man wearing a cream jacket who was seen in the area at the time."