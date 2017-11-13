Image caption Scott Angus was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years at Dundee Sheriff Court

A man caught with more than 35 hours of child abuse videos has been jailed for eight months.

Scott Angus, from Dundee, was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years after admitting collecting the material over almost two years.

Police recovered six devices, including a USB stick found outside Angus's bedroom window, containing 386 videos and 2,709 child abuse photos.

A court heard 211 of the videos were at the most serious grading level.

Depute fiscal Eilidh Robertson told Dundee Sheriff Court that Angus had previous convictions for drink driving and soliciting prostitutes.

Angus, 51, admitted downloading indecent images of children between August 2015 and June this year, and possessing indecent images on 6 June this year at his home.

'Shame and regret'

Solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin, defending, said: "This was done over a lengthy period and there's a not insubstantial number of images.

"He expresses true shame and deep regret and has a level of insight in to the harm that this type of offence causes.

"He recognises he has a problem and is very, very keen to deal with it.

"He has now lost his employment and he will lose his marriage."

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told Angus: "The period of this offence was almost two years, an ongoing course of conduct by you.

"I've come to the conclusion that there is no alternative to a custodial sentence."