Caravans targeted in raid on Dundee yard
- 10 November 2017
Tayside and Central Scotland
Police are appealing for information after more than 20 caravans and mobile homes were targeted by thieves in Dundee.
The incident happened in a yard in Harestane Road between 17:00 on Wednesday and 09:00 on Thursday.
Officers said 23 caravans and mobile homes were broken into or the subject of attempted break-ins.
No details of any property stolen is available as the caravan's owners have still to be traced.