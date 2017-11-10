Tayside and Central Scotland

Caravans targeted in raid on Dundee yard

Police are appealing for information after more than 20 caravans and mobile homes were targeted by thieves in Dundee.

The incident happened in a yard in Harestane Road between 17:00 on Wednesday and 09:00 on Thursday.

Officers said 23 caravans and mobile homes were broken into or the subject of attempted break-ins.

No details of any property stolen is available as the caravan's owners have still to be traced.

