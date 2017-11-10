Image copyright Falkirk Community Hospital Image caption A court was told Martin Georgeson shouted and swore at hospital staff

A "geographically challenged" man who told a Malaysian dentist "this is Scotland, not Syria" has been ordered to pay her £350 compensation.

Martin Georgeson, 27, shouted abuse at staff after arriving late for an appointment and being made to wait at Falkirk Community Hospital.

Georgeson, of Airth, Stirlingshire, admitted acting in a threatening and abusive manner on 19 April.

He was also told to pay compensation of £100 each to three other staff members.

Falkirk Sheriff Court was told that the dentist was left in tears as a result of the incident.

Prosecutor Ruaraidh Ferguson told the court that Georgeson, who had been waiting for 40 minutes, began shouting and swearing at staff when he got into the dentist's chair.

'Considerable pain'

Georgeson had attended the dentist after being seriously injured in a road accident.

Defence agent Gordon Addison said: The dental problem he had gone to see about was related.

"He had basically given his head such a shake that his teeth were loose. He was in considerable pain."

Mr Addison said his client apologised for his actions.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said Georgeson's behaviour had been "reprehensible".

The sheriff said: "As well as everything else, it appears he is completely geographically challenged."