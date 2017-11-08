Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Ryan Muir sustained fatal injuries in the collision

Police investigating a fatal road collision in Stirling have appealed for a potential witness to come forward.

Ryan Muir, 26, from Menstrie, died after his car left the road and hit a tree on the A91 at Blairlogie at about 21:15 on 1 November.

Officers want to trace the driver of a white car they believe was overtaken by Mr Muir's MG ZR and another vehicle moments before the collision.

Police believe the driver would have seen Mr Muir's car leave the road.

Sgt David Ross said: "I want to stress that the driver we want to trace has done nothing wrong but may have vital information relevant to our ongoing inquiries."