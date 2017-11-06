Motorcyclist killed in Angus crash named
- 6 November 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 27-year-old motorcyclist who died in a collision with a car on an Angus road has been named as Graeme Bell from Carnoustie.
The incident happened on the A930 near Carnoustie shortly before 15:00 on Friday.
The road was closed for several hours with diversions put in place before it reopened shortly before 22:30.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."