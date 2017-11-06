A 27-year-old motorcyclist who died in a collision with a car on an Angus road has been named as Graeme Bell from Carnoustie.

The incident happened on the A930 near Carnoustie shortly before 15:00 on Friday.

The road was closed for several hours with diversions put in place before it reopened shortly before 22:30.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."